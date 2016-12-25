 

Motley man used to have his head in the clouds

Motley resident Greg Frisk, during his time as a captain for American Airlines. During his career, Frisk was qualified to fly McDonnell Douglas MD-80s, as well as the Boeing 727, 737, 757, 767 and the 777.

For Motley School Board member and retired pilot Greg Frisk, work used to consist of flying around the world in jet airliners, sometimes with interesting passengers, namely a former president, boxers and NFL  quarterbacks.

Over the course of his career, Frisk flew former President Gerald Ford, Muhammad Ali, Tom Brady and other celebrities in addition to the hundreds of other passengers relying on him to get them from place to place.

For Frisk, the desire to fly jets was there even from a very young age.

“When I was 4, which would have been in 1956, my grandma had a picture of me, and it said, ‘I want to be  a jet pilot,’ on my sweatshirt,” Frisk said.

When he was old enough to begin learning how to fly, Frisk decided to get his training from the Navy.

