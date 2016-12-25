Battle of the bulbs: Minnetrista couple featured on ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’

Ryan and Trent Kasper-Cook competed on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on Dec. 12. The couple did not win, but hopes to continue their light display for years to come. (Submitted photos)

It only took one year for Ryan Kasper-Cook and his husband Trent’s holiday light display, Trista Lights, to garner national attention. The Minnetrista couple moved to a new home last year and after watching ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’, Ryan Kasper-Cook said he wanted to try and create a light display like the ones featured on the show. He didn’t realize his display would be on it a year later.

“It was amazing,” he said. “It was a huge honor to be recognized nationally like that.”

While he didn’t win, Kasper-Cook said he and his husband had fun working with the show and hope to continue their light display for the forseeable future.

“We’ve met a lot of great friends in the area that are doing the same thing,” he said. “We’d love to keep doing it for our neighborhood.”

