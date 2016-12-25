Battle of the bulbs: Minnetrista couple featured on ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’
It only took one year for Ryan Kasper-Cook and his husband Trent’s holiday light display, Trista Lights, to garner national attention. The Minnetrista couple moved to a new home last year and after watching ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’, Ryan Kasper-Cook said he wanted to try and create a light display like the ones featured on the show. He didn’t realize his display would be on it a year later.
“It was amazing,” he said. “It was a huge honor to be recognized nationally like that.”
While he didn’t win, Kasper-Cook said he and his husband had fun working with the show and hope to continue their light display for the forseeable future.
“We’ve met a lot of great friends in the area that are doing the same thing,” he said. “We’d love to keep doing it for our neighborhood.”
