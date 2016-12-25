 

Battle of the bulbs: Minnetrista couple featured on ‘Great Christmas Light Fight’

By Home Town Source on December 25, 2016 at 3:31 am
Ryan and Trent Kasper-Cook competed on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on Dec. 12. The couple did not win, but hopes to continue their light display for years to come. (Submitted photos)

Ryan and Trent Kasper-Cook competed on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” on Dec. 12. The couple did not win, but hopes to continue their light display for years to come. (Submitted photos)

It only took one year for Ryan Kasper-Cook and his husband Trent’s holiday light display, Trista Lights, to garner national attention. The Minnetrista couple moved to a new home last year and after watching ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’, Ryan Kasper-Cook said he wanted to try and create a light display like the ones featured on the show. He didn’t realize his display would be on it a year later.

“It was amazing,” he said. “It was a huge honor to be recognized nationally like that.”

While he didn’t win, Kasper-Cook said he and his husband had fun working with the show and hope to continue their light display for the forseeable future.

“We’ve met a lot of great friends in the area that are doing the same thing,” he said. “We’d love to keep doing it for our neighborhood.”

Continue reading this Sun Patriot story.

 

Tags: , ,

Related posts:

  1. Our Reponse plans celebration featuring Asante Children’s Choir from Rwanda
  2. Elk River considers building a roundabout on Railroad Drive
  3. Eden Prairie earns top seed in state football tourney
  4. Tonka nonprofit offers a breath of fresh air

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2016 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.