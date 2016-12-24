True definition of ‘community’ shown at Charlie’s Christmas dinner

Last year, nearly 500 people came through the doors of Charlie’s Pizza in Little Falls, Christmas Day. Guests enjoyed free pizza, soup, beverages, music and all the fellowship they could handle. Charlie’s will again open its doors Christmas Day for food and fellowship to anyone who cares to come. Pictured are employees Wyatt Waldoch, left, and Wozniak, as they joked with people sharing the best gift of all — camaraderie and friendship.

Charlie Peterka, owner of Charlie’s Pizza in Little Falls, is getting ready to host his sixth free Christmas dinner. At first it started out as something to help take his mind off of Christmas Day.

Grieving the loss of his daughter, Donna, who died nearly eight years ago, even the thought of celebrating Christmas brought little joy.

“We just kind of felt that we needed to do something to give back to the community, too,” he said. “So we thought: ‘Why not feed people?’”

Peterka opens the doors to his restaurant on a day when many businesses are usually not open. It provides a place for those who may not have somewhere to go for Christmas Day. It is also a place for anyone to go to just spend time with other people.

