 

St. Croix Valley area law enforcement agencies plan for body cameras

By Home Town Source on December 24, 2016 at 12:52 pm
The sheriff’s office will use Kyocera Brigadier phones as body cameras. (Photo from county board packet)

The sheriff’s office will use Kyocera Brigadier phones as body cameras. (Photo from county board packet)

Several law enforcement agencies in the St. Croix Valley plan to begin using body-worn cameras for the first time next year, and they want the public’s input on the policies that govern use of the devices.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Bayport and Stillwater police departments are all scheduled to begin using body cameras next year. Oak Park Heights police began wearing them this year.

According to Commander Andrew Ellickson, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been considering the purchase of body cameras for a few years.

“Since they started becoming readily available, they’ve interested the sheriff,” Ellickson said.

A couple factors held the county back from the purchase, he said, including the lack of direction from the state on retaining and releasing recordings, as well as the desire to have an all-in-one technology solution that was more than a camera.

Last session, the Minnesota Legislature approved a bill governing body camera data. The county had the direction it needed and began researching options last summer.

Continue reading this Stillwater Gazette story.

 

Tags: , , , ,

Related posts:

  1. Washington County offers tracking system for vulnerable individuals
  2. Demographer: District 834 enrollment will go down
  3. Stillwater student who died in Vietnam recognized at Stillwater Veterans Memorial ceremony May 30
  4. Washington County Sheriff’s office ready to fight opioid overdoses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2016 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.