Plymouth gymnast prepares for largest Jewish athletic competition; Wayzata High School sophomore to represent Team USA in Israel

Tyler Schmidt practices his skills on the still rings, the event that resulted in a head and neck injury that cost him three months of training. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

After recovering from an injury that kept him from competing at nationals last spring, Wayzata High School sophomore and gymnast Tyler Schmidt has made a comeback and will represent his faith and nation this summer at Maccabiah 2017 in Israel.

Even before his second birthday, Tyler was introduced to the sport at Mini-Hops Gymnastics Association, which relocated last year from Minnetonka to a 48,000 square-foot gym in Plymouth.

By age 6, Tyler was competing. “I thought it was cool to go do these things that not many people can do,” he said of what attracted him to the sport at a young age.

Because boys gymnastics is not a Minnesota State High School League sanctioned sport, Tyler continued training at Mini-Hops and was set to compete at nationals in Michigan last May when he encountered a physical setback.

Continue reading this Sun Post story.