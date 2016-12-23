Heroin antidote now in every Maple Grove police squad car

Maple Grove Police Officers now have an extra tool to use while on patrol and attending to certain emergency situations. In each officer’s squad car medical kits is Narcan in a nasal spray form. Narcan can immediately reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and has been proven to save lives.

According to Maple Grove Police, this is one piece in its holistic approach to combating the nation’s opioid epidemic. The department and city have taken a stand to help residents understand why this problem is serious. The Maple Grove Police Department has hosted town hall meetings, relayed pertinent information to Neighborhood Watch Block captains and now has the medical equipment to immediately assisted to those in need of an opioid overdose.

Maple Grove Police Sergeant Dan Wills said there was a three-part approach to getting Narcan in every squad car in the city and addressing the national opioid epidemic. First, the department raised community awareness at several forums throughout the city and county. These forums informed citizens of the epidemic and how they can assist in preventing abuse.

