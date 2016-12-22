Shine, Kody, shine: Family remembers son, thanks people for support

This is the white Christmas tree the Roettjers set up in their home to memorialize their son. People have given ornaments to them to decorate the tree.

There’s a white Christmas tree in the home of the Roettjers this year and on it hangs an assortment of ornaments in honor of an extraordinary boy named Kody.

Tamyra, Kody’s mother, is a hair stylist, and she sees the shimmering tree every time she goes out to her salon, which is right off the kitchen in their North Branch home.

She’s asked people who stop by the house to bring a blue — Kody’s favorite color — turquoise or silver ornament to place on the tree as a way to memorize Kody, 14, who suffered a traumatic injury as the result of an ATV accident Oct. 1; he died two weeks later at Gillette’s Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.

“That tree has really filled up,” Kurt, Kody’s father, said, with his wife adding, “It looks beautiful.”

Kurt continued that folks from all around the world have sent ornaments to the Roettjers, even from as far away as India and New Zealand. He said people have followed their family’s story via the CaringBridge account that was created for Kody, and they’ve been astounded by the outpouring of love and support from those who knew their son and even from complete strangers.

A person they don’t know even gave them a puppy, which Tamyra and Kurt’s daughter, Kortney, is thinking of naming Peanut or Zoey.

“That person wanted to bring us some joy in amongst this whole situation,” Tamyra said.

Continue reading this ECM Post Review story.