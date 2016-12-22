Isanti Police, school resource officer earns Toward Zero Deaths state award

Adam Gau, Isanti Police officer and school resource officer, recently earned an award with Toward Zero Deaths for his creation of a Seat Belt Challenge now used throughout the entire state of Minnesota.

Gau received an Education Star Award during the statewide TZD conference held Nov. 16 -17 in Duluth. He was one of 10 individuals and organizations honored for efforts to reduce the number of traffic deaths and serious injuries in the state.

Awards are given annually to individuals or organizations in Minnesota who show excellence in TZD’s emphasis areas of enforcement, emergency medical and trauma services, education, engineering, child passenger safety and judicial-court systems. Recipients have shown leadership and commitment to improving traffic safety throughout the state and building partnerships with others in the field.

According to a press release provided by TZD, Gau formed partnerships to educate communities about the importance of traffic safety. As president of the Minnesota Juvenile Officers Association, Gau partnered with AAA to develop the Seat Belt Challenge, a competition emphasizing the effortlessness of buckling up to students in grades six through 12. This was Minnesota’s first seat belt challenge, now used throughout the state.

Gau serves as the school resource officer for Isanti Middle School but also responds to Isanti Primary School and Isanti Intermediate School as needed.

