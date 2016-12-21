 

Forest Lake area man meets with Trump team

By Home Town Source on December 21, 2016 at 12:53 pm
Local resident and Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth met with President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 29, spurring speculation that the veterans advocate may be tapped for a cabinet position in the Republican’s incoming administration.

Hegseth, 36, went to the meeting at Trump Tower in New York City. According to media reports, Hegseth is under consideration as the head of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, along with other candidates including former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and former Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Scott Brown. The details of his meeting have not been publicly discussed, and Hegseth is not giving interviews on the specifics of the conversation until Trump has made his final choice for the position.

