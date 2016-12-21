Blaine looking at police body cameras

By this time next year, Blaine police officers may be wearing cameras.

The Blaine City Council is reviewing this request from the Blaine Police Department as part of its 2017 budget. The city recently wrapped up a 30-day comment period on the purchase of the equipment, but there will be other opportunities to comment as the department drafts its policies, such as when a camera can be turned off.

Blaine Police Chief Chris Olson cautioned that the department is “still in the infancy stages on the policies.” When asked for a hypothetical example where a police body camera might be turned off, he said the department could decide that a camera may be turned off when interviewing the victim of a sexual assault. But he said no matter what policy is in place, an officer would always have to explain why a camera was turned off.

Olson said police body cameras have been on his radar in recent years, but he was waiting for the Minnesota Legislature to define whether video recorded by body cameras would be public or not.

Continue reading this ABC Newspapers story.