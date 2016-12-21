 

Blaine looking at police body cameras

By Home Town Source on December 21, 2016 at 2:07 pm

By this time next year, Blaine police officers may be wearing cameras.

The Blaine City Council is reviewing this request from the Blaine Police Department as part of its 2017 budget. The city recently wrapped up a 30-day comment period on the purchase of the equipment, but there will be other opportunities to comment as the department drafts its policies, such as when a camera can be turned off.

Blaine Police Chief Chris Olson cautioned that the department is “still in the infancy stages on the policies.” When asked for a hypothetical example where a police body camera might be turned off, he said the department could decide that a camera may be turned off when interviewing the victim of a sexual assault. But he said no matter what policy is in place, an officer would always have to explain why a camera was turned off.

Olson said police body cameras have been on his radar in recent years, but he was waiting for the Minnesota Legislature to define whether video recorded by body cameras would be public or not.

Continue reading this ABC Newspapers story.

 

Tags: , ,

Related posts:

  1. Blaine neighborhood opposes Habitat homes
  2. MnPASS lanes still being looked at in north metro
  3. Blaine pays out owners of dog shot, killed by officer
  4. Fantasy sports legalization would be affirmed with new bill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2016 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.