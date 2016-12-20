Muslim cemetery proposal clears Chisago County Planning Commission

It was standing room only as more than 100 people filed into a basement room in the Chisago County Government Center in Center City Dec. 1. They were there to hear a proposal at the County Planning Commission meeting for a Muslim cemetery on 16 acres in the 26000 block of Lofton Avenue in Chisago Lake Township.

The commission ultimately approved the proposal, with a list of conditions, 4-2. The commission is an advisory entity to the Chisago County Board of Commissioners, and the board has final say over whether or not the conditional use permit for the private cemetery will be accepted.

Assistant Zoning Director Tara Guy said during the meeting that cemeteries, both public and private, are allowed as a conditional use in the agricultural and rural zones in the county.

Enes Gluhic, the applicant, explained the proposal to the commission.

“We’re looking to set up a cemetery here for our community in the Twin Cities,” he said. “Most of us came here in 1993 to a better life and to escape our war-torn country (Bosnia). The grandfathers have come to set up a better life, and that’s what the United States is for and about. We’re a community of doctors, IT guys, dentists, policemen, and we have a few who have served in the United States military. We have a mosque in the Twin Cities. We bought an older church and we renovated it, so we’re using that right now.”

Continue reading this ECM Post Review story.