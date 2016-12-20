Dayton resident, creator of Sesame Street Live, dies at 74

Dayton resident and founder of the VEE Corporation (VStar Entertainment Group), Vince Egan, died Thursday, Dec. 1, at 74. Egan, a visionary and entrepreneur, dreamed of creating live arena shows for children and families. In pursuit of that dream he came together with television pioneer family, the Henson’s, to form Sesame Street Live. The show premiered in Bloomington at the Met Center 37 years ago and has since been dubbed the longest running live touring show for children in history.

Early Life

As a young man, Egan struck out on traveling adventures throughout the upper Midwest as a district sales manager for GM, spending a great deal of time in Montana.

Having grown up in north Minneapolis, Egan returned in 1970 and bought a farm in Dayton. He held onto his farm even when he relocated to Chicago overseeing marketing and operations for traveling ice shows. But he returned to his farm in Dayton by the end of the decade.

