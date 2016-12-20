 

Adventure Santa hopes to bring excitement to families; Eagan couple hopes to start new holiday tradition

By Home Town Source on December 20, 2016 at 4:47 am
Sean and Catherine Green of Eagan of Eagan started a business selling the Adventure Santa, a doll for children ready for adventure. (Photo by Andy Rogers)

Eagan residents Sean and Catherine Green really just want to see more families participate in impulsive and exciting activities together this holiday season.

The husband and wife team love going on adventures with their two children, but the holidays can get hectic with work, parties, shopping and shoveling.

It’s hard to capture some genuine creative Christmas spirit when you’re being pulled in all directions.

That’s when you know it’s a good time to bring out the Adventure Santa, the Green’s own creation and business they essentially run out of their own basement.

They sell the Adventure Santa, a doll with big plans.

The idea is to hide the Adventure Santa somewhere in the house. When found, children check inside Santa’s backpack where they’ll find a note listing something special about what they’re going to do today.

Continue reading this Sun Thisweek story.

 

