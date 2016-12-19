 

Healing as a community: Two Mounds View students killed in car crash

By Home Town Source on December 19, 2016 at 12:51 pm
The accident site of the fatal crash of two Mounds View High School students, Bridget Giere and Stephanie Carlson. Students left flowers, teddy bears, cards, and photos to honor their classmates. (Sun Focus photos by Sarah Burghardt)

Following the tragic accident that resulted in the deaths of two Mounds View High School students, the community is coming together for support.

Mounds View High School students and staff gathered to grieve the loss of two juniors who were killed in a car accident the morning of Dec. 1. Ramsey County and school officials provided a safe opportunity for students to place memorials on the accident site Monday afternoon. Mounds View Police temporarily barricaded the area for students to safely take time to honor their classmates. The somber scene was brightened with flowers and teddy bears as students paid their respects. Gatherers shared a moment of silence to pray and remember the girls.
Bridget Giere and Stephanie Carlson, both juniors at the high school, were killed in the crash at the intersection of County Road 96 and Highway 10. The third passenger, Samantha Redden, remains hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

