Ask a Trooper: Accessing Medical ID on smartphone in an emergency

“ASK A TROOPER” by Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

Question: With all these smart phones out there, I’ve heard about being able to get emergency information from them if you find someone in some type of medical emergency where they might be unable to speak or unresponsive altogether. I know you troopers are the first ones to respond to a lot of these types of things – could you write about that?

Answer: You are correct about some smart phones having these options. Depending on the phone, a person can find medical health information by hitting “Emergency” on the password log screen. This provides first responders or anyone else with emergency access to the user’s Medical ID. A user can configure their Medical ID with a custom picture and name, date of birth, list of medical conditions, notes, allergies, reactions and medications. Users also can display an emergency contact with name, telephone number and relationship.

If you have a phone that allows it (I will use the iOS 8 for iPhone, for example), users can configure it by launching Health, tapping the Medical ID menu in the bottom right, and then choosing “Create Medical ID.” After the Medical ID has been created, users can go back and make changes at any time through the Health app. (See photo attached.)

