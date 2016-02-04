Rogers high school athletes, triplets, share special bond, push one another



The Sagehorn triplets (from left: Sydney, Drew and Morgan) are all star athletes at Rogers High. Photo Courtesy of Lori SagehornThe Sagehorn triplets (from left: Sydney, Drew and Morgan) are all star athletes at Rogers High.

For Morgan, Sydney and Drew Sagehorn, the questions are almost always the same.

What’s it like being a triplet?

Which sibling do you like better?

How did your mom do it?

And the one they all find the most absurd:

Do you guys have telepathy?

“Everyone’s always so surprised,” Drew said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, you’re triplets?!’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, we’re triplets.’”

“We don’t know what it’s like to not be a triplet,” Morgan said.

“It doesn’t seem so cool,” Sydney added.

The Sagehorn triplets were born Dec. 17, 1997, at Methodist Hospital. First came Drew at 8:25 p.m. One minute later, Morgan entered the world. Before she was born, doctors suggested to Lori and Curt that there was a chance Morgan might have down syndrome, but she came out perfectly healthy. At 8:27, Sydney was born at just 4.3 pounds.

Lori and Curt Sagehorn always wanted to have four kids, though they expected to do so later in life. When they found out the news initially, they were both shocked, but quickly embraced the idea and were excited to welcome three newborns to join their oldest son, Reid.

