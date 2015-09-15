ECM Editorial: Members of the ECM Editorial Board

Sometimes taking a stand on an issue is not popular. Many times, it’s even uncomfortable. Frequently it’s necessary to move a topic to the forefront so it can be discussed more openly in public.

For nearly 40 years ECM Publishers, the parent company of this newspaper, has been sharing its opinions through editorials, including many by ECM’s founder, Elmer L. Andersen, former governor of Minnesota. Some have been popular, others less so. But through it all, the purpose has been to stimulate conversation and hopefully make our communities stronger.

So who is this board, this group of people writing editorials on a monthly basis in your paper?

Quite honestly, they are members of the communities that these newspapers serve.

The board, formed in 1999, consists of 15 members, including ECM Publisher Julian Andersen, Board Chair Cliff Buchan, and Secretary Peggy Bakken. They represent the executive committee of the board. They help set agendas, develop a list of guest speakers and often set the editorial direction of the board.

Andersen is the son of founder Elmer L. Andersen, who started ECM in 1976. Julian has served as publisher since 1995 and is active in leading the newspaper chain that distributes to more than 650,000 households. Buchan was a long-time editor at the Forest Lake Times, where he started in 1972, and now works part time at the same paper. He has served as editorial board chair since 2012. He earned a bachelor of science degree in mass communications from what was then Moorhead State College. He has been involved in community journalism since his high school days when he worked as a printer’s devil and wrote sports for his hometown newspaper.

Peggy Bakken is a 40-year veteran of the newspaper industry, serving as managing editor and executive editor for publications in Osseo and Sun Newspapers.

Other members of the board include Don Heinzman, columnist and long time editor and manager at a Twin Cities daily and weekly suburban community newspapers and co-founder of the editorial board; Howard Lestrud, former editor and former general manager at the Forest Lake Times/ECM Post Review and former ECM online managing editor, now retired; Jeff Hage, managing editor of the Princeton Union-Eagle and Mille Lacs County Times; Mandy Moran Froemming, managing editor at the Anoka County UnionHerald and Blaine-Spring Lake Park Life; Keith Anderson, director of news for ECM Publishers; Paul Groessel, community editor at the Edina Sun Current; John Gessner, managing editor at Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek; Roger Giroux, 40 years in education in the Milwaukee, Duluth and Anoka-Hennepin school districts as well as serving on state and national committees for school finance, educational standards and student testing, program planning and evaluation. He is also past president and member of the Board of the International Association of School Business Officials; Marge Winkelman, president and chief operating officer at ECM Publishers; Gene Merriam, former state senator, former DNR commissioner, former president of the Freshwater Society, and former CFO for ECM Publishers; Luther Dorr, editor at Princeton Union-Eagle from 1974 to 2007. He also wrote a sports column from 1967 to 2007, continues to write on occasion since then and writes a weekly blog; and Tom West, general manager, columnist and editor of the Morrison County Record in Little Falls.

In recent years the board has tackled some sensitive issues that have clearly sparked debate. This year a committee of the editorial board is working on issues related to violence in society. The committee and the board are attempting to address issues and seek solutions to the harmful effects of violence in our communities. That monthly series will continue through the end of 2015 with editorials covering bullying, elder abuse, human trafficking, domestic abuse, poverty and the challenges of violence against and by law enforcement.

The board also endorses state and federal candidates for office and will continue to do that in 2016.

In addition the board will write monthly editorials on topics at large, typically issues that are of importance to all Minnesotans.

The role of the board is not to force an opinion upon readers, but to offer a perspective and perhaps shed light in a way that causes readers to think about an issue from a different viewpoint.

It does not necessarily mean everyone will agree with the focus of every editorial, but if it can mean that open dialogue occurs, which ultimately leads to productive discussion, then that is beneficial to healthy communities.

We won’t always be right. We won’t always be wrong. But we will always do our best to respectfully address the key issues in our communities.

– An opinion of the ECM Editorial Board