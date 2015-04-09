MAC: Quick Ride Ramp at Terminal 1 popular with frequent travelers, families

Meet the newest addition to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s (MSP) parking options – the Quick Ride Ramp at Terminal 1. Located between Terminal 1 and Post Road, off Minnesota Highway 5, the ramp’s 1,400 public parking spaces have quickly become popular with both frequent travelers and families who love the personalized free shuttle service coupled with its low cost.

Hard to miss on the road, these cherry red, 14-passenger shuttles pick travelers up right at their parking spot and then provide a quick, comfortable ride to and from Terminal 1. (Photo courtesy of MAC)

“The Quick Ride Ramp is priced $8 a day cheaper than the other Terminal 1 ramps – just $14 per day,” notes Arlie Johnson, assistant director landside MSP operations for the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

The additional spaces come at an opportune time, as the spring break travel season hits its peak.

“During the airport’s busy seasons, the ramps adjacent to Terminal 1 can often fill on Tuesdays and Wednesdays,” says Johnson. “The Quick Ride Ramp provides customers with yet another convenient option to improve their experience between home or work and their plane,” says Johnson.

The ramp services Terminal 1 (not Terminal 2) and offers a convenient credit card-only payment system so parkers can exit in seconds.

Up-to-the-minute space availability for the Quick Ride Ramp can be found on the airport’s SurePark feature.