Ask a Trooper — Hanging items not allowed from rear view mirrors
Ask a Trooper — QUESTION: I see a lot of people driving around with stuff hanging from their rear view mirrors. I thought that was against the law? I even see a lot of those handicapped parking permits hanging from the mirrors and I am sure that has to be unsafe, can you write about that? Thank you.
ANSWER: I get asked about this quite a bit because everyone is seeing the violations. Yes, it is against the law to have anything suspended between the driver and the windshield. Like you say, that does include the handicapped parking permits as well. A law within the past few years currently does allow the GPS units to be on the windshield but only if they are way down near the dash area, and not up in a position of vision obscurement.
Other popular items we see that should be taken down from vehicle mirrors include large fuzzy dice, pictures, jewelry and all kinds of other personal objects. Remember that obscured vision is a critical issue that needs to be addressed by many drivers if they expect to have a safe trip while traveling.
If you have any questions for future columns concerning motor vehicle traffic in Minnesota, please send your questions to: “ASK A TROOPER” c/o Sgt. Curt S. Mowers MN State Patrol P.O. Box 644 Brainerd, MN 56401 or email questions to [email protected] with Ask A Trooper in the subject line. Questions are edited.
My Uncle struck a child at a intersection as a direct result of a Handicap permit which blocked his view of the child.There have been many other accidents as a result of hanging objects from mirrors.WIth the many elevated ramps depending on the height a person sits in the vehicle the rear view mirror itself can be a vision obstruction as well
