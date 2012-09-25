 

Ask a Trooper — Hanging items not allowed from rear view mirrors

By Home Town Source on September 25, 2012 at 11:54 am

Ask a Trooper — QUESTION: I see a lot of people driving around with stuff hanging from their rear view mirrors.  I thought that was against the law?  I even see a lot of those handicapped parking permits hanging from the mirrors and I am sure that has to be unsafe, can you write about that?  Thank you.

ANSWER:  I get asked about this quite a bit because everyone is seeing the violations. Yes, it is against the law to have anything suspended between the driver and the windshield.  Like you say, that does include the handicapped parking permits as well.  A law within the past few years currently does allow the GPS units to be on the windshield but only if they are way down near the dash area, and not up in a position of vision obscurement.

Other popular items we see that should be taken down from vehicle mirrors include large fuzzy dice, pictures, jewelry and all kinds of other personal objects.  Remember that obscured vision is a critical issue that needs to be addressed by many drivers if they expect to have a safe trip while traveling.

If you have any questions for future columns concerning motor vehicle traffic in Minnesota, please send your questions to:  “ASK A TROOPER” c/o Sgt. Curt S. Mowers MN State Patrol P.O. Box 644 Brainerd, MN  56401 or email questions to [email protected] with Ask A Trooper in the subject line. Questions are edited.

 

5 Responses to Ask a Trooper — Hanging items not allowed from rear view mirrors

  1. Josh Craig says:
    November 20, 2015 at 2:00 pm

    I was cleaning the windows in my truck and accidentally pulled the rearview mirror off with barely any pressure. I have a full window behind me and left and right mirrors. Is it illegal in Massachusetts for me to drive without a rearview mirror? Thanks

    Reply
  2. Carmen Hall says:
    April 26, 2016 at 3:27 am

    Is it illegal to drive a Chevy S10 without a tail gate in Cleveland ohio

    Reply
  3. ALBERT CARDONA says:
    September 2, 2016 at 11:12 am

    This does not answer why. Has there been any accident claims that are a direct reflection of this?

    Reply
  4. Jan says:
    September 11, 2016 at 7:38 am

    Ezpass gave us directions to put up near mirror not below dashboard

    Reply
  5. Roger Groot says:
    January 22, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    My Uncle struck a child at a intersection as a direct result of a Handicap permit which blocked his view of the child.There have been many other accidents as a result of hanging objects from mirrors.WIth the many elevated ramps depending on the height a person sits in the vehicle the rear view mirror itself can be a vision obstruction as well
    I am trying to get the state of Tennessee to enforce this law also and my State Senator who I wrote has other things of more importance.
    .

    Reply

