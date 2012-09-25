Ask a Trooper — Hanging items not allowed from rear view mirrors

Ask a Trooper — QUESTION: I see a lot of people driving around with stuff hanging from their rear view mirrors. I thought that was against the law? I even see a lot of those handicapped parking permits hanging from the mirrors and I am sure that has to be unsafe, can you write about that? Thank you.

ANSWER: I get asked about this quite a bit because everyone is seeing the violations. Yes, it is against the law to have anything suspended between the driver and the windshield. Like you say, that does include the handicapped parking permits as well. A law within the past few years currently does allow the GPS units to be on the windshield but only if they are way down near the dash area, and not up in a position of vision obscurement.

Other popular items we see that should be taken down from vehicle mirrors include large fuzzy dice, pictures, jewelry and all kinds of other personal objects. Remember that obscured vision is a critical issue that needs to be addressed by many drivers if they expect to have a safe trip while traveling.

