Construction crew unearths piece of Rush City water tower history

A construction crew recently unearthed a significant piece of Rush City history while working on the Dana Avenue parking lot off 4th Street.

Turns out, workers found the foundation of an old railroad water tower used for the passenger and freight steam engines that frequented what had been a hopping town in decades past.

People can now see what’s left of the tower — a grouping of massive concrete chunks lining the west side of the railroad tracks near the St. Croix River Education District building. Also discovered was the foundation of the little pump shed that accompanied the tower. See more in Jon Tatting’s ECM Post Review story and slideshow.