 

Clear covers for license plates are no longer legal

By Home Town Source on April 9, 2012 at 2:12 pm

QUESTION:  You might have written about this before, but I have recently heard conflicting information regarding license plate covers.   First, I heard that the clear ones are legal, but now someone else told me they are not.  I just want to know, what does Minnesota law say?

ANSWER:  At one time, the clear covers for license plates were legal.  Now they are not legal.  Neither the front license plate, nor the rear license plate can be covered with any material whatsoever, which inhibits the reflectivity of the license plate.

Since any covering at all practically eliminates all reflectivity of the license plate, they are not allowed.  I know they look nice, and they keep the license plates clean, but no matter what you have heard, they are not legal, because they diminish the reflectivity of the license plate.

Even though a charge of this type is not a moving violation, and does not go on your driving record, you will still have the fine to pay, which is around $127.00, depending on your additional court fees in your area. If you want to cover your license plates, be prepared to pay the fine for doing so!

If you have any questions for future columns concerning motor vehicle traffic in Minnesota, please send your questions to:  “ASK A TROOPER” c/o Sgt. Curt S. Mowers MN State Patrol P.O. Box 644 Brainerd, MN  56401.   Questions are edited.

 

One Response to Clear covers for license plates are no longer legal

  1. Roger Randgaard says:
    March 31, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Hi,
    Was reading the article about covering your license plate with a clear cover. Is that still not legal? Was wondering as was thinking of maybe buying for my car,but don’t want to do it if it is not legal? Thanks for your help.

Submit a question | About Ask a Trooper

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.