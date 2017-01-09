Golden Valley teen changes lives one goat at a time
A trip to Uganda in December 2013 and a lesson about goats forever changed Dante Reminick’s life. Reminick, a 16-year-old …
As fans arrived for the annual River Battle between Elk River and Rogers, a familiar face was sitting in the …
- Theodore Wirth Park is potential host to 2018 Masters World Cup for cross-country skiing
- Community offers support after Can Do Canines theft
- Plymouth volunteer firefighter retires after 40 years of service
- Retired physicist shares health benefits of his grass-fed beef
- Isanti Police, school resource officer earns Toward Zero Deaths state award
The Minnesota Department of Transportation offered to pay almost the full cost a new noise wall along Highway 10, but …
- Columbia Heights Council approves zoning amendment for Prodeo Academy
- City of Elk River looking for spot for Spectrum High School to grow
- Chisago County Board denies Muslim cemetery proposal, 3-2
- Questions raised over Hennepin Sherriff’s Office email policy
- It’s official: Richfield stands against hate
As a new year begins, here are seven educational issues that I think will and should generate a lot of …
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today published development rules for the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCCA), an important …
- Individual income tax filing season opens Jan. 23
- MyPillow BBB accreditation revoked
- Minnesota awards funds to better link dental and primary care in Morrison County
- Only 1 percent of homes in state tested for radon, even though 40 percent have dangerous levels
- Governor’s Task Force on Broadband releases annual report