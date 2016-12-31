 
Dan Arnold stands in front of a birdhouse condominium, one of around 50 unique birdhouses he has made over the years. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Kristen Miller)

Unique houses for birds, creative art for people; Plymouth man puts his own twist on birdhouses

Inside Dan Arnold’s bitterly cold shop on the shores of Mooney Lake in Plymouth, sits a bucket of stained glass …

Must Read

 
Sophia Lee, 5, who recently had a brain tumor surgically removed, is thrilled to have a laptop and other Christmas gifts delivered to her home.

Andover firefighters make special delivery

Fairview nurses visited the Princeton Police Department Dec. 14 to present officers with a token of thanks during their Nurses Stand with Blue project, which honors all that the officers do help them and other people in the emergency room.

A chocolate token of thanks: Nurses show officers gratitude

Weinzierl Jewelry in Waconia is closing after more than a century in business. (Adam Quandt/The Patriot)

Jewelry store in Waconia closes after century

Four-year-old Adalynn Cole was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder and underwent a stem cell transplant in August. This photo was taken on “one of the first good days we had after the transplant,” said her mother, Laura. (Submitted photo)

Rare disorder has Plymouth family hoping for the best

 
 
A book by Dan Seftick of Afton honors his son who died on Grand Teton.

Afton man writes memoir in honor of his son who died on Grand Teton

Greg Seftick was a boy with a love of adventure in the mountains who grew into a skilled outdoorsman who …
 
 
 
Lakeville Mayor Matt Little fights emotions as he addresses the community in a farewell speech during his last City Council meeting, Dec. 19. (Photo by Laura Adelmann)

Lakeville’s youngest mayor heads to the Senate

In six years, Lakeville Mayor Matt Little has made history three times. He became Lakeville’s youngest City Council member in …
 
 
 
Nancy Bitenc attempts to deliver the petition to the University of Minnesota’s athletic department office Dec. 28. (Photo by Joe Nathan)

Joe Nathan column: Thousands of friends, fans urge U of M to fire football coach

More than 2,500 alumni, students, educators, parents and other concerned people from 42 states have signed an online petition, as …
 
 
 
Designated in the 1970s, the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area is a 72-mile land corridor along the Mississippi River in the Twin Cities metropolitan area governed by special land development regulations. These regulations protect and preserve the unique natural, recreational, transportation and cultural features of this section of the river.

DNR completes milestone in protecting Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today published development rules for the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCCA), an important …
 
 

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.