 
During a previous Steps to Success leadership camp devoted to STEM career exploration, girls work in small groups to design a community park. (Submitted photo)

Nonprofit celebrates 5 years of helping girls build confidence, leadership skills

One Plymouth woman has used her passion of advocating for women and girls as the foundation to build a non-profit …

Wayzata native Jackson Mann will appear on the Jan. 27 episode of “Shark Tank” with his high-fidelity earplug company Vibes. (Submitted photo)

Wayzata native to appear on ‘Shark Tank’ with company Vibes

Paul Short, 70, served in the Hurricane Tracker Squadron from 1965-68 and tracked storms that originated in the Caribbean Sea.

Little Falls hurricane tracker finds connection to Iwo Jima vet

Brandon Strate of Richfield is set to embark on a European Tour with the band Doyle, which is fronted by the guitarist from seminal punk band the Misfits. (Photo by Alan Snodgrass)

Richfield punk rocker teams with real-life guitar hero

When homelessness strikes, a vehicle may become the only source of shelter. Since Walmart allows overnight parking, many who are homeless choose its parking lot as their overnight location. Pictured is Rose Surma, executive director of Oasis Central Minnesota, demonstrating how someone might use a vehicle as a place to sleep.

Homelessness: Family lived in car for more than a year before finding help

 
 
One man’s comeback after his life is altered by stroke

Brian Foster’s 44th birthday turned out to be momentous in more ways than one, after he suffered a life-changing stroke. …
 
 
 
Aquatic invasive species are known as hitch hikers and there has been a major movement in the state to control the environmental pest.

Carver County, area groups look at new ways to collaborate, fight aquatic invaders

Aquatic invasive species are not a new problem for Minnesota waters but a new regional tactic could allow for more …
 
 
 
Don Heinzman

Don Heinzman: Considering possibilities of the new year

So, what can we look for in 2017 in the Twin Cities metro area and the state? Many Minnesotans are …
 
 
 
Deicing pads located throughout the airfield have specially designed drainage systems that capture the deicing fluid that's sprayed on aircraft. The recovered deicing fluid is transferred to MSP’s glycol management facility near the southwest corner of the airport.

Freeze and thaw – MSP manages deicing fluid and helps protect waterways

Each winter when aircraft deicing operations begin at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the work is guided by field rules from …
 
 

