 
Apple the Movie Horse and her trainer, Ashley Klein, were caught in the Christmas spirit earlier this month. Apple is starring in a Sony film being released Jan. 10, 2017. The film is called “Apple of my Eye.” Photo by Nina Galicheva

Apple of Princeton’s eye: Local horse debuting in Sony film

The biggest movie star to hail from Princeton was happy Christmas week living it up on a couch in a …

Pastor Laurie Eaton of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Minneapolis was one of the clergy members that hand-delivered the letter to Medica representatives.

Metro area clergy unite against Medica withdrawal, demand public health care solution

Former Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Bob Waltman and Sheriff’s Office Manager Pat Waltman, for 22 and 14 years respectively, said they are relieved to be away from the stress of law enforcement, but do miss the people they served with.

It was dangerous in Morrison County for Bob and Pat Waltman

Marian and Larry Heinz attend Faith Lutheran Church and were instrumental in establishing a Memory Café there. Photo by Sue Austreng

Making, sharing memories at Memory Café

Mo Perry, a Meals on Wheels volunteer in Columbia Heights, on one of her delivery routes. (Submitted photo by Stephanie Glaros)

Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers throughout the metro for winter season

 
 
A private single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Main Street near Harpers Street in Blaine around 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Photos courtesy of Blaine Police Department

Single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Blaine

A Bellanca Viking single-engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing on Main Street in Blaine Sunday afternoon, according to …
 
 
 
A rendering of the aerial view from 69th Street and France Avenue of just one slice of “The Avenue on France.” (Submitted graphic)

‘The Avenue on France’ officially approved

The Edina City Council has approved a project that will be one of the biggest development projects in city history. …
 
 
 
Editorial opinion from the ECM Editorial Board

ECM Editorial Board: Our message to lawmakers

Newspaper editorial boards across Minnesota must feel at times as if they are speaking to a brick wall when it comes to making recommendations to state lawmakers.

 
 
 
Lawmakers have suggested that part of the hunting and fishing licenses should be dedicated towards the school trust funding as hunters and other outdoor people have benefitted from the trust land for more than a century. (Photo by T.W. Budig)

CWD found in 2 more deer; 5-county feeding ban now in place

272 of 430 deer tested so far; bird feed must be at least 6 feet above ground level Two more …
 
 

