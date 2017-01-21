 
An example of one of Judy Freeman’s group coloring pages from one of her book tour venues. Below, from left, Judy’s identical sister Jill Greer, their mother Delores Sigel and Judy Freeman in their all-orange outfits. (Photos by Jill Greer)

Coloring across generations

Edina artist Judy Freeman is taking her work to the next generation by releasing a coloring book for adults and …

Must Read

 
Andre Siemers, who was born and raised in Burnsville, was recently cast on MTV’s “Are You The One?,” a reality dating series premiering Jan. 11. (Photo submitted)

Siemers hopes to find ‘the one’ on MTV

Rick and Gretchen Peterson, members of the Hopkins Elks, are behind the west metro chapter of the Welcome Home project, providing recently housed veterans with beds, kitchen supplies and other items needed to turn an empty apartment into a home. Since the project began in June, the Petersons and other Elks volunteers have provided home kits to 63 previously homeless veterans. (Staff photo by Gabby Landsverk)

‘Welcome Home’ offers warm hearts in cold weather

(Overdose statistics from the CDC)

Heroin – a growing epidemic: Family details near-death experience with opioid overdose

Jenn Bostic performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo from jennbostic.com)

Waconia native shines on country music’s biggest stage

 
 
Retired Stillwater Assistant Fire Chief Tom Linoff, left, shakes hands with Chief Stuart Glaser at a city council meeting Jan. 3. The council honored Linhoff for his 42 years of service on the fire department. Linhoff retired Dec. 31. (Photo courtesy of Stillwater Fire Department)

Stillwater assistant fire chief retires after 42 years

Tom Linhoff served as a firefighter more than a quarter of the life of the Stillwater Fire Department, which dates …
 
 
 
The bags are available to residents because of donations by the Armstrong-Cooper Youth Hockey Association and the Plymouth Crime and Fire Prevention Fund.

New drug deactivation bags offer safe medication disposal

Plymouth residents can now safely dispose of unwanted medications in the trash with drug deactivation bags available from the Plymouth …
 
 
 
Don Heinzman

Don Heinzman: Considering possibilities of the new year

So, what can we look for in 2017 in the Twin Cities metro area and the state? Many Minnesotans are …
 
 
 
Lawmakers have suggested that part of the hunting and fishing licenses should be dedicated towards the school trust funding as hunters and other outdoor people have benefitted from the trust land for more than a century. (Photo by T.W. Budig)

CWD found in 2 more deer; 5-county feeding ban now in place

272 of 430 deer tested so far; bird feed must be at least 6 feet above ground level Two more …
 
 

Purchase Photos

menards flyer promo
 
 

RSS ABCNewspapers.com

RSS SunThisweek.com

RSS ERStarNews.com

RSS Focus.MNSun.com

RSS Press & News

RSS UnionAndTimes.com

RSS ForestLakeTimes.com

RSS ECMPostReview.com

RSS Post.MNSun.com

RSS IsantiCountyNews.com

RSS MCRecord.com

RSS HometownArgus.com

RSS Current.MNSun.com

RSS StillwaterGazette.com

RSS Laker & Pioneer

RSS DairylandPeach.com

RSS MonticelloTimes.com

RSS Sailor.MNSun.com

RSS Sun Patriot

 

© 2017 ECM Publishers, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.