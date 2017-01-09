 
Give a Goat, an organization started by Golden Valley’s Dante Reminick, provides goats to orphans in Uganda. The goats produce milk which can be sold to pay for food and education. (Submitted photo)

Golden Valley teen changes lives one goat at a time

A trip to Uganda in December 2013 and a lesson about goats forever changed Dante Reminick’s life. Reminick, a 16-year-old …

Cooper High senior Dominic Quewon launches his glider Dec. 22. Also pictured are engineering students Pricilla Vodis, center, and Mo Dibba, right. (Submitted photos by Joe Palmersheim)

Aerorspace engineering class at Cooper High School test launches hand-built gliders

Eagan firefighters rescued two dogs that went through the ice on East Thomas Lake Dec. 8. (Photo submitted)

Eagan firefighters rescue dogs from icy lake

Greg Olson of Shafer was recently honored as outstanding conservationist at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts. Photo supplied

North Branch area conservationists honored at state convention

Elizabath Axberg (bottom right) poses with her members of Girl Scout Troop 50948. (Submitted photo)

Irondale High School student, Girl Scout close to earning Gold Award

 
 
Kelsie Cox gives a fist bump to Fae Jacobs prior to the Elks game on Thursday night. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

Elks honor their No. 1 fan in River Battle victory

As fans arrived for the annual River Battle between Elk River and Rogers, a familiar face was sitting in the …
 
 
 
The Ramsey City Council declined a Minnesota Department of Transportation grant for a noise wall in front of the Oak Terrace Estates mobile home park. File photo

Ramsey declines offer for noise wall

The Minnesota Department of Transportation offered to pay almost the full cost a new noise wall along Highway 10, but …
 
 
 
JOE NATHAN

Seven key issues for 2017

As a new year begins, here are seven educational issues that I think will and should generate a lot of …
 
 
 
Designated in the 1970s, the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area is a 72-mile land corridor along the Mississippi River in the Twin Cities metropolitan area governed by special land development regulations. These regulations protect and preserve the unique natural, recreational, transportation and cultural features of this section of the river.

DNR completes milestone in protecting Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources today published development rules for the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCCA), an important …
 
 

