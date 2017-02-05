 
During a previous Steps to Success leadership camp devoted to STEM career exploration, girls work in small groups to design a community park. (Submitted photo)

Nonprofit celebrates 5 years of helping girls build confidence, leadership skills

One Plymouth woman has used her passion of advocating for women and girls as the foundation to build a non-profit …

Ilene Olson Holmberg presents Ronda Taber of Ecumen with one of the dignity quilts. Photos by Derrick Knutson

‘The dignity they walked in the door with’

Cadence Eischens standing in front of the Capitol right after the inauguration — she and 44 other 4-H members from across the state attended the ceremony. Photo by Minnesota 4-H

Stacy 4-H member attends presidential inauguration

Wayzata native Jackson Mann will appear on the Jan. 27 episode of “Shark Tank” with his high-fidelity earplug company Vibes. (Submitted photo)

Wayzata native to appear on ‘Shark Tank’ with company Vibes

Paul Short, 70, served in the Hurricane Tracker Squadron from 1965-68 and tracked storms that originated in the Caribbean Sea.

Little Falls hurricane tracker finds connection to Iwo Jima vet

 
 
One man’s comeback after his life is altered by stroke

Brian Foster’s 44th birthday turned out to be momentous in more ways than one, after he suffered a life-changing stroke. …
 
 
 
Aquatic invasive species are known as hitch hikers and there has been a major movement in the state to control the environmental pest.

Carver County, area groups look at new ways to collaborate, fight aquatic invaders

Aquatic invasive species are not a new problem for Minnesota waters but a new regional tactic could allow for more …
 
 
 
Don Heinzman

Don Heinzman: Considering possibilities of the new year

So, what can we look for in 2017 in the Twin Cities metro area and the state? Many Minnesotans are …
 
 
 
sorensonbass

Mille Lacs Lake bass limit goes from 4 to 3 in May

Change will protect large fish and harvest opportunity Anglers on Mille Lacs Lake will be able to keep three bass …
 
 

