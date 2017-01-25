 
“Pink Flamingos of the Yucatan” by George Lutz.

Dwindling species, ecosystems inspire art show

Acrylic painter George Lutz applied his brand of abstract realism to pink flamingos in one of their most popular habitats …

Minnesota Zoo bird curator Jamie Ries and bird zookeeper Shannon Bloemke greet and accept a nest box donation from Boy Scout Troop 248 leaders Zach Apitz and Alden Pruer. (Photo submitted)

Boy Scout troop makes nest boxes for Minnesota Zoo

Finnegan the fish stands 22 feet tall and took over 350 hours to build. (Sun Focus photo by Sarah Burghardt)

New Brighton brothers build snow sculpture for a cause

Andre Siemers, who was born and raised in Burnsville, was recently cast on MTV’s “Are You The One?,” a reality dating series premiering Jan. 11. (Photo submitted)

Siemers hopes to find ‘the one’ on MTV

Rick and Gretchen Peterson, members of the Hopkins Elks, are behind the west metro chapter of the Welcome Home project, providing recently housed veterans with beds, kitchen supplies and other items needed to turn an empty apartment into a home. Since the project began in June, the Petersons and other Elks volunteers have provided home kits to 63 previously homeless veterans. (Staff photo by Gabby Landsverk)

‘Welcome Home’ offers warm hearts in cold weather

 
 
David Dilcher poses with a statue erected in a national park in northeast China in honor of his work and discoveries made there. Photo courtesy of David Dilcher

World-renowned professor’s achievements rooted in Anoka

Childhood days spent exploring Anoka’s riverbanks uncovered David Dilcher’s deep-seated curiosity of living things. Those early digs along the Rum …
 
 
 
The Ramsey City Council approved a draft water use plan that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Metropolitan Council are now reviewing. The plan considers the potential that Ramsey will have to draw water from the Mississippi River if its groundwater supply becomes insufficient. Photo by Eric Hagen

Ramsey considers river for water supply

At some point, the city of Ramsey may have to draw its water from the Mississippi River and not just …
 
 
 
Don Heinzman

Don Heinzman: Considering possibilities of the new year

So, what can we look for in 2017 in the Twin Cities metro area and the state? Many Minnesotans are …
 
 
 
elimbutterfly

NRCS, USFWS partner to accelerate conservation on agricultural lands for monarch butterfly

Partnership provides technical assistance, funding and predictability to participating agricultural producers The monarch butterfly is a new national priority species of …
 
 

